Tech giant Google, on Wednesday, said it would start sending notices to Indian developers who are non-compliant with its updated Play Payments Policy that went into effect from April 26.

Developers will be given two weeks to comply, and the latest move is intended to ensure that the updated Play Payments policy is implemented in a fair manner, said Google.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Google said it is “respectfully” following the CCI’s October 2022 order, and in compliance with that order it had expanded in January its User Choice Billing (UCB) policy to all developers in India and updated its policy that went into effect from April 26.

After this, there are three billing options — Google Play’s Billing System; alternative Billing System along Google Play’s for users in India; and operate only on a consumption basis without paying any service fee.

“Most developers globally have already elected one of these routes. In India, now that the deadline (April 26) has passed, we are informing developers in the country who have not yet implemented one of these options that we will be taking necessary steps to ensure our policy is applied fairly. We continue to comply with local laws and cooperate with local proceedings, as applicable,” Google blog post highlighted.

This latest Google blog comes at a time when domestic digital start-ups are engaged in a high-pitched legal battle over the service fee issue in the updated UCB policy. This blog is not a reflection of any climbdown or change of stance by the tech giant, but a clear resolve to put the updated payments policy into the implementation zone, said sources.

Although Google has updated its UCB policy from April 26, several domestic digital start-ups are opposed to the updated payments policy, as they contend that the tech giant continues to levy hefty commissions of 11 per cent to 26 per cent in the guise of service fee. Some of the digital start-ups have already knocked judicial forums, demanding that Google put its updated UCB on hold.

However, Google, in its blog, contended that Google Play’s service fees are the lowest among major app stores. It also highlighted that its investments in Android and Google Play would not be sustainable without its service fee model.

“Today, only 3 per cent of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore would need to pay a service fee. For the vast majority of developers, our fees are 15 per cent or less — the lowest rates of any major app store — due to the range of pricing programs Google Play offers. To further put this in context, we estimate less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play could pay a service fee of above 15 per cent. And this fee is further reduced by 4 per cent if a user pays through an alternative billing system to fairly reflect that Google Play’s billing system has not been used,” said the Google blog.

The blog — ‘Sustaining Google Play as a Valuable Partner to India’s App Ecosystem — highlighted that service fees only apply when a developer sells digital goods or services in their app.

Asserting that Google has over the past decade been deeply committed to the growth of India’s app ecosystem, it said that its investments in Android and Google Play have helped Indian developers create jobs, go to market faster, grow financially, and reach global audiences.

“We fund these investments in part through a service fee applied when a developer on Google Play sells in-app digital goods or services. We think it is a sensible model as the platform only makes money when a developer makes money, so our success is aligned with theirs,” said the blog.