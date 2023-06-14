Emphasising on India’s efforts to harness energy sources to create a model energy transition while sustaining demand, Oil Minister HS Puri on Wednesday stressed on the need to reduce the gaps in emerging clean energy technologies.

Puri was speaking at a dialogue event, India’s Role in the Future of Energy, organised by the G20 Secretariat in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA) in which the agency’s Executive Director Faith Birol also participated.

“Excellency (Birol), you had predicted that the year 2022 is the best year for energy transition. I fully agree with you, however, reducing technology gaps via advancement in development and deployment of the full range of emerging clean energy technologies requires urgent, collaborative action,” Puri said in his address.

The current volatile energy markets have sparked a reappraisal of energy policies and priorities and have profoundly reoriented international energy trade. It has also led to the questioning of the viability of previously well-established flows of oil and gas, the Minister pointed out.

Current trends are prompting governments to pay closer attention to the resilience and diversity of clean energy supply chains, he added.

Maintaining energy security

“Excellency, despite multiple turmoils in the energy sector, the Government of India has taken several measures to maintain energy security for its citizens. These include diversification of supplies, increase of alternate energy sources like Biofuels, CBG, increasing E&P footprint along with focus on domestic production; and meeting energy targets through EVs and Hydrogen,” Puri said.

India has taken policy initiatives to resolve the issues of ensuring energy security as well as moving forward on the path of clean energy transition, he stressed.

The IEA chief noted that India is at the centre of global energy affairs today.

“This is not just on the strength of its huge demand but also the rapid strides it has made in generating electricity from renewable sources like solar and using biofuels like ethanol produced from sugarcane, foodgrains and agri waste to replace fossil fuels,” Birol added.

Transition towards renewables

He also emphasised that India should persuade rich countries, advanced economies and international financial institutions to facilitate clean energy investment in developing countries to facilitate clean energy transition towards renewables.

Birol pointed out that the clean energy economy is emerging globally at a faster pace than anticipated and global investments are now more directed towards solar compared with oil production.