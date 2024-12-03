US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will visit India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal from December 3 to December 10 to strengthen cooperation with key partners in South Asia for the promotion of regional prosperity and security, according to an official statement.

“He(Lu) will join Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to lead US participation in the US-India East Asia Consultations. The consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues,” the statement said.

To Sri Lanka

On December 5, Assistant Secretary Lu will travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, where meetings are scheduled with Sri Lanka’s new administration and representatives from civil society. “Discussions will deepen ties with the new government, support its efforts to combat corruption, and explore how the US can support Sri Lanka’s governance and economic reform agenda through tailored technical assistance, capacity building, and development programs,” the statement pointed out.

Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu where he will meet senior leaders to advance cooperation on environmental protection, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development, it added.

