The US Embassy in India has opened an additional 2,50,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers and students, to reduce the waiting time for interviews for applicants.

“The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship,” per a statement released by the US Embassy in India on Monday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I’m proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand,” Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, recently noted.

The US Mission to India has already surpassed one million non-immigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year. “During our student visa season this summer, we continued to process record numbers, and all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of our five consular sections around India. We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses, and facilitating tourism,” the statement noted.

There has been a 35 per cent rise in Indian travellers to the US this year with more than 1.2 million visitors to date in 2024, it said. At least six million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the mission issues thousands more.