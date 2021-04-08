US, India to focus on climate finance, resilient infrastructure

US and India will collaborate on a 2030 agenda with focus on clean and green energy, adequate finance, resilient infrastructure and green hydrogen.

“Given our complementary strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Special Presidential Envoy for climate John Kerry agreed to collaborate on a 2030 agenda with focus on clean and green energy through enhancing availability of climate finance, building resilient infrastructure, energy storage and green hydrogen,” Minister of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The Indian side briefed Kerry about the country’s wide ranging efforts to meet commitments under the Paris Agreement and to reduce emissions, Bagchi said. India’s lead in multilateral initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the coalition of disaster resilient infrastructure was also discussed.

The US Envoy called on Modi on Wednesday and also met key Ministers in the Indian government. Kerry’s visit to New Delhi this week took place in the backdrop of the leaders’ summit on climate to be hosted virtually by the US on April 22-23. The Indian Prime Minister has been invited to attend the summit and has accepted the invitation.