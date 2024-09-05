To generate higher returns for US retirees, the American government is working with the Indian government to encourage pension funds in the US to invest more in India, across asset classes including equities, debt, real assets, and the energy sector.

A US Mission to India has been set up to coordinate roadshows by top-level executives of US public pension funds from its 50 States, as well as non-profit groups, who collectively represent assets of $1.8 trillion. “We’re bringing these high-level executives out to meet with top Indian political and business leaders to learn more about the Indian investment market…,” US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, told the media in a virtual interaction.

The roadshows start next Monday.

The US Mission to India comprises the embassy, all the consulates, the US Department of the Treasury, India’s Ministry of Finance, and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The effort is to promote long-term US institutional investment into India.

“It is going to deliver good returns for hard-working Americans, who are putting their investments into various global markets,” said Hankey. “At the same time, it’s going to enable and accelerate what India is doing as it grows, and as its stature in the world grows.”

He pointed out that India’s growth story was impressive, with its rapid scale-up in infrastructure.