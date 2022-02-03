US regains top spot as India’s trade partner in 2021

New Delhi, February 3

The US has regained its position as India’s top trading partner in calendar year 2021 with China slipping to the second spot. But imports from Beijing spiralled 49 per cent to $87.48 billion, compared to imports in 2020, widening the bilateral trade deficit. The escalation in imports from the China, however, is mostly due to an increase in shipments of capital goods, intermediate goods and raw materials, with a much lower rise in consumer goods, according to figures collated by the Commerce Department. Import of consumer goods from the country in 2021 have actually declined, compared to imports in 2019. “Most of the import that is taking place from China is restricted to what is essential for our manufacturing industry and necessary to keep our industrial activity going. It is heartening to see that there has been a slowdown in imports of consumer goods,” said an official tracking the matter.

Total value of trade

In 2019, the pre-pandemic year, the US was India’s largest trading partner with total trade valued at $90.1 billion (share of 11.1 per cent), while China was at the second spot with total bilateral trade at $85.5 billion (share of 10.5 per cent). In 2020, due to pandemic-related disruptions, India’s bilateral trade with the US fell to $76 billion and it slid to the second place. India’s trade with China, too, took a hit and dropped to $77.7 billion in 2020, but it was higher than trade with the US.

Recovery in demand

In 2021, with a global recovery in demand, India’s bilateral trade with the US increased to $112.3 billion and the country re-gained its top spot, while China fell to the second place with bilateral trade valued at $110.4 billion, according to government figures.

With manufacturing activities picking up pace in 2021, India’s imports from China shot up to $87.48 billion in 2021, which was 49 per cent higher than imports in 2020 and 28 per cent higher than imports in 2019. India’s exports to China also increased in 2021 to $22.9 billion, but it was at a lower rate of 21 per cent compared to 2020, and 33.9 per cent compared to 2019. As a result, India’s trade deficit with China increased to $64.5 billion in 2021, compared to $39.8 billion in 2020 and $51.2 billion in 2019.

Interestingly, much of the increase in imports from China in 2021 can be attributed to a rise in capital goods and intermediate goods. India’s capital goods imports from China were valued at $46.74 billion in 2021, which was 50.78 per cent higher than imports in 2020 and 37.86 per cent higher than imports in 2019. Intermediate goods imported from China valued at $30.5 billion were 54.39 per cent higher than imports in 2020, and 28.88 per cent higher than imports in 2019. Import of raw materials at $1.17 billion were higher by 116.75 per cent, compared to imports in 2020, and 65.46 per cent, compared to imports in 2019.

On the other hand, import of consumer goods from China, at $9.06 billion, increased at a more moderate rate of 22.3 per cent, compared to imports in 2020, and was lower by about 10 per cent, compared to imports in 2019.

India’s list of top ten trading partners also includes the UAE, Saudi Arab, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Iraq, Indonesia and South Korea.