US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday offered cheaper capital to India. On her part, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope for further boosting the bilateral relationship through new investment opportunities.

“We look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition,” Yellen said in a joint statement after bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Sitharaman on the sidelines of 3rd G20 Finance Minister-Central Bank Governor meeting being held here under India’s presidency. Further, she said that collaboration between the two countries spans a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition.

Sitharaman said: “I also look forward to furthering our bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through Alternate Investment platforms for renewable energy.” According to invest India portal, US is third largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India with equity investment of $59.1 billion (April 2000 to December 2022), which represents 9.45 per cent of the cumulative inflows received by India. The US accounted for 18 per cent of the gross FDI inflows into India during 2021-22, ranking second behind Singapore that stood at 27 per cent. Computer software and hardware; services sector and automobile industry attracted the maximum FDI equity inflow and Gujarat; Karnataka and Delhi are the top FDI receiving states from the USA.

Taking cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to US, Yellen said that her country and India are among the closest partners in the world. “Bilateral trade between our two countries reached an all-time high last year, and we expect it to grow further in the years to come,” she said. The bilateral trade between the two countries has risen by 72 per cent between 2017-18 and 2022-23. During 2022-23, the USA was top destination of Indian exports to the world and third source of India’s imports from the world. Further, India’s exports to the USA stood at $ 78.5 billion in 2022-23 and its imports from the USA were $ 50.2 billion.

Furthering the G20 agenda

According to Sitharaman, the bilateral discussion highlighted the commitment of two countries to actively further the G20 agenda. These include addressing critical global issues such as strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) and taking coordinated climate action, facilitating consensus to intractable issues associated with rising indebtedness of low- and middle-income countries and, harnessing opportunities presented by crypto-assets and digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion.

Yellen appreciated India’s focus on advancing the evolution of MDBs. “We estimate that the MDBs as a system could unlock $200 billion over the next decade just from the measures already being implemented or under deliberation as part of this process,” she said. Further, she also appreciated India’s focus on finalising the historic Two-Pillar global tax deal in the Inclusive Framework, saying, “I believe that we are close to reaching agreement.”

The global minimum tax under Pillar Two establishes a floor on corporate tax competition which will ensure a multinational enterprise (MNE) is subject to tax in each jurisdiction at a 15 per cent effective minimum tax rate regardless of where it operates, thereby ensuring a level playing field. This global minimum tax framework under Pillar Two is already a reality, with over 50 jurisdictions taking steps towards implementation. The Inclusive Framework is finalising the work on Pillar One and has completed the work on the development of the Subject to Tax Rule (STTR) and its implementation framework.