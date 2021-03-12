Use of energy-efficient bricks for govt-funded projects proposed

The Ministry of Power is proposing that all government-funded construction projects use bricks certified as energy efficient, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh said on Friday.

Under a new scheme being implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, fired clay brick manufacturers, who lower energy use during their manufacturing process, will be labelled as ‘Energy Efficient Enterprises (E3)’.

“It should take around three years for brick manufacturers to implement these energy efficiency reforms, after which we have proposed that any government-funded project such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana use only E3-certified bricks,” Singh said at the launch event for the scheme.

Singh also said that India will overachieve on the country’s voluntary commitment under the Paris Agreement to raise the share of non-fossil fuel sources in the national electricity generation capacity to 40 per cent.

“Share of non-fossil fuels in our power capacity is already at 38 per cent today. It will reach 60-65 per cent by 2030,” Singh said. “We are the only country who will achieve its pledges under the Paris Agreement.”