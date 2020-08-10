‘Using renewable energy for cooking needs will take more time’

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
It is going to take a longer time for renewable energy and electricity to replace conventional fuels for cooking.
Speaking at a webinar on World Biofuel Day, Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, “In cooking and industrial use, the prime need is for heating and therefore electricity may take sometime before it can take over.”
“Liquid fuels, largely dependent on fossil fuels, and gas will continue to play a major role. India largely depends on imported crude and has to move to domestic forms of energy that are available,” Kapoor said.
Speaking to BusinessLine in an earlier interview, Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, at Sembcorp India, said, “The rural electrification programme and setting up of solar pumps will largely be able to channel the opportunity for cooking too. Once the farmer has irrigated fields, there will be excess electricity that can be substituted for domestic utility.”
Commenting on the potential for biofuels in India, Kapoor said, “The scope for producing biofuels is immense in our country. We can reduce import dependence by exploiting ethanol, biodiesel and biogas,” he added.
Kapoor said that India will soon also have targets for blending of biogas,similar to ethanol blending targets. “We will soon come up with a target for biogas also. It cannot be completely LNG or domestic gas, because that scope is limited,” he said.
He said for biofuels, there are three major areas — ethanol, biodiesel and biogas. “If we are able to exploit these three, then we can reduce our dependence on import of crude to a very large extent and import of gas also”, he added.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have procured 113.09 crore litres of biodiesel from December 1, 2019 to August 3, 2020. Under the biodiesel blending programme, OMCs have increased biodiesel procurement from 1.1 crore litres during 2015-16 to 10.6 crore litres during 2019-20, an official statement said.
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...