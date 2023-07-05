The share of utility vehicles (including SUVs, MUVs, and MPVs) in overall passenger vehicle sales is expected to see a further surge this year and to reach about 56 per cent in FY24, supported by the growing shift from cars to expensive SUVs amidst a flurry of new product introductions in this segment.

Passenger vehicles (PV) witnessed healthy growth in the past two years on account of pent-up demand in the post-pandemic phase. In FY23, domestic PV volumes grew by 27 per cent at 3.9 million units, while in FY22, the growth was 13 per cent at 3.1 million units. The share of UVs in overall PV volumes stood at 52 per cent in FY23.

Between FY19 and FY23, the cost of acquisition for cars went up by at least 6 per cent, while UV prices saw an increase of 4 percent due to BS VI norm and other factors. Also, during this fiscal, PV prices are likely to see an increase due to BS VI phase II and mandatory 6 airbag norms.

However, industry analysts point out that the price increase during this fiscal would be at a moderate level, unlike the BS VI phase 1 period.

Amid the increase in the cost of acquisition, the PV industry is expected to see a growth of 6-8 per cent in FY24 with overall volumes touching about 4.2 million units, driven by robust demand for SUVs and premium models, said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.

Also, the easing of chip shortage and softening of raw material prices have led to a reduction in waiting periods for PVs. The average waiting period has come down to 4-5 weeks now from 16 weeks earlier. Of course, the waiting period is still long for the new models.

While the demand for the entry-car segment is muted, UVs continue to see a surge in demand with a range of new models boosting the sentiments further.

New UVs

According to CRISIL’s information, 43 car models and 49 UV models were available for sale in FY2018. However, the number of car models available dropped to 25 in FY23, while the number of UVs on sale increased to 61. During the last fiscal, 9 out of 10 new launches were in the UV segment. “We expect this trend to continue,” said Seth.

Meanwhile, at least 4 SUVs/MUVs are hitting the market in the near term. These new introductions include Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos facelift (launched on July 4, 2023), Maruti Suzuki Invicto (launched on July 5), and the all-new compact SUV Hyundai Exter (to be launched on July 10).

The new launches are expected to push UV volumes further as they all come in the SUV/MUV segment, which continues to gain traction with growing consumer shifts in preference.

