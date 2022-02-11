Vehicle sales across categories decline 19 per cent in January: SIAM

The total passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in the domestic market declined by eight per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,54,287 units in January as compared with 2,76,554 units in corresponding month last year.

According to the monthly sales data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger car sales declined by 1,26,693 units as compared to 1,53,244 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, van dispatches declined to 10,632 units in the period under review from 11,816 units in January 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales increased by five per cent YoY to 1,16,962 units last month as compared to 1,11,494 units in January 2021.

Total total two-wheeler dispatches declined 21 per cent YoY to 11,28,293 units from 14,29,928 units in January 2021. Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales also dropped to 24,091 units last month as against 26,794 units in January last year.

Overall, total dispatches across categories fell by 19 per cent YoY to 14,06,672 units as compared to 17,33,276 units in the same month last year.

“Sales in the month of January again declined compared to January 2021, due to both Omicron related concerns and semi-conductor shortages. There is clearly a demand issue for two-wheelers due to lower rural off-take of entry level models. Three-wheelers continue to be severely affected due to lower sales. On the other hand, passenger vehicle segment is unable meet the market demand due to supply side challenges resulting sales in January being even lower than January 2021,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.