Vendors part of PM SVANidhi in tier 1 and 2 centres to be beneficiaries of PIDF

Street vendors identified as part of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) in tier-1 and tier-2 centres will now be included as beneficiaries under the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) Scheme, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As hitherto, street vendors in tier-3 to tier-6 centres will continue to be covered under the scheme, RBI said in a statement.
RBI said that its decision to expand the targeted beneficiaries under the PIDF scheme will provide fillip to its efforts towards promoting digital transactions at the grass root level.
Also read: PM SVANidhi scheme: UP, M.P and Telangana tops in extending loans to street vendors
PIDF Scheme was announced by the Reserve Bank on January 5, 2021, for subsidising deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure (Point of Sale /PoS infrastructure -- both physical and digital modes) in tier-3 to tier-6 centres with special focus on Northeastern States of the country.
PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched last year as a special micro-credit facility for street vendors. The objective of the scheme is to facilitate working capital loans up to ₹10,000; incentivize regular repayment; and to reward digital transactions. Further, the scheme seeks to open up new opportunities for street vendors to move up the economic ladder. The vendors availing loan under the scheme are eligible to get an interest subsidy of 7 per cent.
Out of the total 44,95,401 first term loan applications received by banks from street vendors, the number of loans sanctioned and disbursed stood at 26,89,448 and 24,40,910, respectively, as per latest reports of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs data.
Further, out of the total 5,432 second term loan applications received by banks from street vendors, the number of loans sanctioned and disbursed stood at 2,692 and 1,122, respectively,
