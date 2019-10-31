Policy push needed to foster investments in infra sector, says outgoing Power Secretary

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
The slow pace of economic growth stems from a stunted return on investment for large infrastructure projects, according to outgoing Power Secretary SC Garg.
In a letter posted on Twitter, Garg said that there is very little investment taking place currently in India’s infrastructure sector, despite this the huge opportunities in that area.
“There is an enormous unmet demand in housing, roads, airports, railways, energy, irrigation in almost every infrastructure segment. Yet investment in infrastructure has got almost stalled,” he said.
“Businesses do not see opportunities in several infrastructure sectors for the present,” he said.
Garg went on to highlight how there is a much lesser return on investments made in large infrastructure projects in the country.
“A lot of policy action is needed to energise the investors in making investments in the infrastructure sector,” he added.
Garg was shifted out of the Finance Ministry after the Union Budget 2019-20. Differences with the Finance Minister and complaints from the right wing policy lobbyists were said to be the reason for his transfer.
Garg went on to opt for an early retirement after he was handed the post of Power Secretary. His term came to a close on Thursday.
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
President Yoshimiro Sawa sees a lot of growth potential for this premium brand
The combined entity will be the fourth largest after Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism