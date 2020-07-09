Viability of lower solar tariff to depend on PV module prices, pass-through of duty: ICRA

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The tariff discovered in the recently concluded tranche IX auction for inter-State transmission systems (ISTS) solar projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is lower at ₹2.36/Kwh, than the tariff of ₹2.44/Kwh discovered in May 2017.
As per an ICRA note, the lower tariff is driven by a fall in the global solar module prices caused by the lull in demand owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which coupled with other factors could impact viability of the solar tariffs as these are critically dependent on PV module price level and INR-USD exchange rate, besides the availability of long tenure debt at a cost competitive rate.
Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head and Senior Vice-President, ICRA Ltd, says, “Further, the viability aspect remains extremely crucial, given the possibility of trade restrictions with China in the near term which could impact the module availability at competitive prices. Also, a timely pass-through of increase in project cost due to imposition of basic customs duty, if any, on the imported modules remains critical, given that the notification of such duty is still not in place.”
The safeguard duty imposed on imported modules, currently at 15 per cent is about to expire in July 2020 and the government is likely to impose basic customs duty (BCD) from August 1, 2020 onwards.
The Indian solar sector has largely been dependent on China for procurement of solar modules.
However, the sourcing of solar PV modules for under-construction solar projects as well as procurement of raw materials for domestic solar module manufacturing OEMs, especially from China could be a challenge, given the backdrop of increasing geopolitical risks between India and China.
“In such a scenario, the cost of import of such modules/components from alternative destinations including that of sourcing from the domestic module manufacturers, remains a key monitorable from the viability perspective for the under-construction solar projects in the near to medium term,” says Girishkumar Kadam, Sector Head and Vice-President, ICRA.
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Xiaomi’s entry to India’s PC market seems a tad hurried, still the new Mi Notebook manages to satisfy most ...
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1109 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1095108011201135 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...