Villgro announces 4th edition of iPitch, a social start-up discovery platform

Villgro, a leading incubator in the country, would launch its next edition of annual social start-up discovery platform – iPitch – on Tuesday

iPitch 2020 -- 4th edition in a row -- would offer potential social entrepreneurs a unified platform for funding, incubation, and mentorship through a single application form, Villgro said in a statement on Monday.

During this round, which ends on September 30, selected startups may get a grant, equity or debt funding ranging from ₹15 lakhs to ₹2 crore.

The funding partners for iPitch this year are Upaya Social Ventures, Beyond Capital Fund, Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter: Habitat for Humanity, Shell Foundation and Caspian Debt. The partners will invest in start-ups from the prototype to revenue stages in various sectors such as agriculture, livelihood and job creation, healthcare and clean energy.

The statement said iPitch 2020 is keen to discover and fund women entrepreneurs.

“In the aftermath of Covid-19 and the economic downturn in our country, we are going through difficult times at the moment. Now more than ever, our country needs social entrepreneurs who are developing resilient and sustainable solutions to build our economy back. At the same time, these start-ups need guidance and capital to grow rapidly,” said Srinivas Ramanujam, CEO, Villgro Innovations Foundation.

Over the last three years, iPitch received over 3,400 applications, funded 23 start-ups and deployed around ₹7.44 crores in funding.

Villgro said shortlisted applicants would be informed by October end and the final list of start-ups being funded will be out in March next year.