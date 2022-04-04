Vinay Mohan Kwatra to be India’s new Foreign Secretary

The Centre has named Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s ambassador to Nepal, as the new Foreign Secretary to succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla when he reties at the end of this month.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Shringla on April 30, per the government order issued on Monday.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, served in the PMO from October 2015 to August 2017.

He held positions in India’s diplomatic missions in Washington DC and Beijing. He also served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.