Visa applications from India surpassed the pre-pandemic level for the first time between January-June of 2024, visa service specialist VFS Global said today.

Volumes recorded for first half of 2024 were 2 per cent and 11 per cent higher respectively compared to the same period in 2019 and 2023. VFS Global manages visa applications for 51 countries in India.

“Outbound travel from India has remained robust and it was a matter of time that pre-pandemic levels were restored. India has been witnessing an extended travel season over the past two years and we are confident that the momentum would last till the year-end.”

“We remain committed to providing exceptional customer service through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions,” said Yummi Talwar, chief operating officer (South Asia), VFS Global.

Some of the popular destinations seeing high visa applications include Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, US and UK, VFS Global said.