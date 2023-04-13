The Centre will focus on strengthening the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) rather than privatising it at the moment, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said on Thursday.

The minister, who is visiting the plant to participate in some programmes, said measures would be taken to strengthen Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

“The issues pertaining to the mining (for the plant) are being looked into,” the minister said at the plant.

Singh’s comments assume significance in the wake of the Telangana government’s plan to participate in the expression of interest (EoI) for the divestment of RINL.

RINL — a navratna public sector enterprise with 100 per cent ownership by the government of India, is the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which is India’s first integrated steel plant.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved a proposal for 100 per cent strategic divestment of the g’s shareholding in RINL along with management control by way of privatisation.