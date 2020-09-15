VOC Port in Thoothukudi invites industry to set up units on its land

VO Chidambaranar Port Trust (VOCPT) in Thoothukudi, one of the 12 major ports and second largest port in Tamil Nadu, has invited industries to set up port-led units at the vast land base available with the Port Trust.

Plots totalling 1,680 acres are available for lease on a long-term basis at a nominal lease rent for setting up the industries, according to an Expression of Interest (EoI) issued by VOCPT.

The port trust has a land bank of 4,427 acres and is in the process of acquiring more land from the Tamil Nadu government to facilitate and develop port-led industries.

Sagarmala scheme

As part of the Sagarmala Port-led development program, Tuticorin SPEEDZ (Tuticorin Smart Port Employment & Economic Development) has been set up to allot land to investors to set up industries in areas such as marine food processing, grain mill products, apparel, chemical products, non-metallic mineral products, structural metal products, general purpose machinery, auto components and oil, the EoI said.

Land possession will be given within a short period. VOC Port has taken up the process for environment clearance for land to promote industries. The land will be allotted on lease basis, the EoI said.

Connectivity advantage

One of the big advantages of the VOC port is its connectivity through road, rail and air to its hinterland. The National Highway NH-45B connects the port with Madurai, Chennai and various parts of the country. Further, NH-7A connects the port with Tirunelveli and directly to Trivandrum and Bengaluru.

The port is also connected through a broad-gauge railway line with southern parts through Madurai, Trichy, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The nearest airport is in Thoothukudi, which is about 20 km from the port.

The port, which is an artificial harbour protected by two breakwaters and is connected to deep water by a dredged channel, has developed a handling capacity of around 70 Million Tonnes per annum. There is a plan to deepen the channel and the harbour basin to handle the vessels for drafts up to 15.5 m, the EoI said.

VOC Port is getting power from Tangedco and the port also has solar energy and wind energy units.

In addition, VOC Port plans to set up a 5 MLD Desalination plant for supply of potable water to the proposed industries. Power and water can be provided by the port at a prevailing rate during the implementation of the projects, the EoI said.