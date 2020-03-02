Vodafone chief Nick Reed seeks meeting with Telecom Minister

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
With the final hearing of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue at the Supreme Court slated for March 17, Vodafone Group Chief Executive Officer Nick Read has sought a meeting with Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad this week.
Multiple sources told BusinessLine that Read will be visiting India on March 6 (Friday) and has requested for the meeting along with Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director and CEO, Vodafone Idea (VIL), with Prasad anytime during the day.
“We would be grateful for a meeting as per your convenience on March 6, 2020,” says a letter written by P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, VIL, seen by BusinessLine.
A government official has confirmed about the meeting request, but also said that the Minister has not given a time yet.
A global spokesperson at Vodafone Group — when contacted — did not respond.
VIL has the maximum AGR dues of ₹53,000 crore, of which it has paid ₹3,500 crore last month.
The company has been pleading with the government for a significant hike of mobile data tariff and call charges at six-paise per minute to be able to improve its balance sheet and pay its AGR dues.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of VIL, has in the recent past said that without government relief his company may be forced to shut shop. Last month, Birla also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash to these issues.
The meeting of Nick Read with Prasad is being seen as a last ditch effort from the Vodafone top brass to save its business in India. Vodafone had earlier too said that it was committed to partner the Indian government’s ‘Digital India’ programme and invested a lot towards such projects.
In November, Read had said that “Vodafone wants to stay in India for a long time” and he was confident of India’s prospects in the telecom sector and that India was an important market for the Group.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Enterprises takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...