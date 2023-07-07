India needs to tread carefully in going in for an ex-ante framework in its competition law and deciding its scope to regulate digital markets, Competition Law experts have said.

The country would do well with a “wait and watch” approach to see how ex-ante regulations in other countries play out and perhaps learn from what works well and does not work well in other jurisdictions so that one can adapt those framework to Indian realities, said Shruti Hiremath, Senior Associate, Clifford Chance, a global law firm.

She was speaking at an international conference on ‘Competition law in digital age - Adapting to new realities’, organised by The Dialogue, a public policy think tank.

“India must carefully consider whether ex-ante regulation is necessary and if yes, the scope of such regulation to avoid chilling innovation. Whatever regulation that comes out at all needs to be evidence based. There is a need for assessment of the issues and then to take the best decision . What is right for the EU may not be right for India. Ex-ante regulation is not the only potential solution to foster innovation and competition in the digital sector,” she added.

She cited the examples of public infrastructure like the ONDC and UPI that offer potential tech-based alternatives to encourage competition and innovation without burdensome regulation.

“Big is not necessarily bad. The digital sector is highly dynamic with competition from big and small players”, Hiremath said.

Allan Asher, Chair, Fairer Future.Au, said there was need for competition authorities to be aware of wrongful conduct that is occurring and the earlier the intervention, lesser the harm and easier the remedy.

“You need to look at goals you want to achieve through ex-ante regulations. Market studies itself can be a form of ex-ante regulation by spotting emerging areas of market power exploitation, breaches in privacy and lot of those things. There are clear elements of ex-ante regulation that are necessary if you want policy to work,” he said.

Asher highlighted that digital revolution has the capacity to allow India to leapfrog many of the other G20 countries in shaping an economic policy and to encourage specially the small business sector in ways that many other countries can’t.

“It’s an exciting time. It’s a time not without risk. It does require looking carefully at what other countries are doing not so you can do it but you can test that against the goals that in a consensus way India comes up with so that it can work well for Indians”, he added.

Concerns

Experts also highlighted that the approach to ex-ante models across the world lacks consensus, with countries still experimenting based on their own market and policy realities.

The implications of ex-ante laws, especially for concerns like innovation remain largely uncertain, raising concerns about potential impact on the startupecosystem’s ability to innovate and attract investments. Further, the conference also highlighted that to ensure consumer interests are given due consideration, maintaining the consumer welfare standard as the basis for competition policy, instead of diverging from it, is a more favorable approach.

The conference witnessed participation by Indian government and inter-governmental organisations like the OECD, UNCTAD and competition regulators as well as international and domestic scholars, domain experts, technology industry and MSME stakeholders.

