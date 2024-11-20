The Government has listed 15 bills including Waqf Act Amendment Bill as part of legislative business for the Winter Session of the Parliament. Also, it will seek approval for fresh expenditures under various heads as first Supplementary Demands for Grants (SDG).

The session is scheduled to begin on November 25 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, may conclude on December 20.

According to Lok Sabha bulletin, while 5 bills are for introduction, consideration and passage, remaining 10 are for consideration and passage. However, all eyes will be on The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Introduced during Monsoon session, the bill aims to curtail the powers of the Waqf board to decide if a property is Waqf property among other provisions was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Following an intense debate, the House referred the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for wider scrutiny, after the government agreed to it.

Among other bills for consideration and passage include the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. The bills listed for introduction include the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill which seeks to establish Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya. The Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Punjab Courts Act, 1918 in order to enhance the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of Delhi District Courts from existing ₹3 lakhs to ₹20 lakhs.

The Merchant Shipping Bill aims to ensure compliance with maritime treaties to which India is a party and ensure development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve national interest. The Coastal Shipping Bill, seeks to promote coasting trade and encourage participation of Indian flag vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs. The Indian Ports Bill seeks to provide for measures to secure conservation of Ports, security and pollution control at the Ports in line with the India’s International Obligations and statutory compliance.

Financial Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the first batch SDG for the year 2024-25. It refers to the statement of supplementary demands laid before Parliament, showing the estimated amount of further expenditure necessary for a financial year, over and above the expenditure authorised in the Annual Financial Statement for that year. The demand for supplementary grants may be token, technical or substantive/cash.

Token refers to a symbolic amount (₹1 lakh or so) to be allocated for any scheme, technical means savings of a Ministry/ Department to be used for a different purpose, or for a scheme where more funds are required. Substantive/ cash implies fresh allocation beyond what is provided in the Budget and is to be met through fresh withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund of India.

Finance Ministry has already made it clear that expenditure through SDG will be within the budget of more than ₹48 lakh crore in July. This means savings and re appropriation will be utilised for additional expenditure and fresh expenditure.

