Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made scathing allegations in the Delhi Assembly claiming that during his tenure as the CM, he faced immense pressure to handover Delhi’s power companies to the Adani Group. He also accused the Group of selling electricity to several State governments at exorbitant rates.

“I was told in Gujarat that the Adani Group was supplying electricity at ₹2.83 per unit in 2021. In 2022, this rate was increased to ₹8.83 per unit which was a four-fold increase within just a year. This happened because the Adani Group and BJP government is colluding,” he said.

Kejriwal further stated, “I state with full responsibility that during my time as Chief Minister, immense pressure was exerted on me to transfer Delhi’s power companies to the Adani Group.”

He claimed it would have led to dire consequences for Delhi residents. “If I had handed over Delhi’s power companies to the Adani Group, electricity would have become so expensive that residents would have been unable to pay their bills with the earnings and the government would not have been able to provide subsidies on electricity.”

Kejriwal claimed that maybe his refusal was the reason that he was targeted and imprisoned. “I challenge the BJP to make an announcement before the elections and declare openly that you will not hand over Delhi’s power companies to the Adani Group if you ever come to power in the State.” He further alleged that if BJP ever comes to power in Delhi, they will hand over Delhi’s power companies to the Adani Group.