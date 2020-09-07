Economy

Water risks to play a bigger role in sovereign ratings

Bloomberg September 7 | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Intensifying risks related to water such as its scarcity and extreme events like droughts and floods are set to become a more crucial factor in determining sovereign ratings, adding pressure on countries to work on climate change.

While disruptions from climate change are likely to manifest themselves only gradually over the coming decades, water risks already materialise on a sufficiently regular basis and large scale, analysts Mahmoud Harb and Kathleen Chen at Fitch Ratings said in a note. The relevance of water risks for sovereign rating is set to rise.

As water is a vital raw material for manufacturing and agriculture, the water woes are set to hurt the economic growth of several countries. Some regions could see their growth rates decline by as much as 6 per cent of gross domestic product by 2050 as a result of water-related losses, according to the World Bank.

The pain is likely to worsen in currently affected regions while expanding to new areas, according to Fitch. Kuwait, the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah and Egypt are the most exposed sovereigns to water stress and drought risk while Bangladesh, Rwanda and Vietnam face the most flood risk.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.