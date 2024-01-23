ATR-72 is the third most popular aircraft type in India after Airbus A320/321. Currently there are 66 ATR-72 turboprop planes in the country, flown by Alliance Air and IndiGo. ATR is targeting delivery of 10-15 aircraft to Indian carriers each year over the next five years, pinning hopes on regional connectivity, the plane maker’s Asia-Pacific head of sales, Jean-Pierre Clercin, tells businessline. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q How many ATR aircraft are in service in India now?

Our history of serving the Indian aviation market spans over two decades. In 1999, the first ATR aircraft began domestic operations, boosting regional connectivity. Today, India’s combined 780-plus-strong commercial fleet includes 66 ATRs, flown by Alliance Air and IndiGo. The ATR-72 dominates as the third most popular type after the A320 and A321 families.

Q How many aircraft did Indian operators induct in 2023, and how many over the last 10 years?

India’s aviation boom makes it Asia’s fastest growing market. From 2013 to 2023, the number of ATR aircraft increased by 120 per cent, as India nearly tripled local routes — underscoring ongoing demand for regional connectivity. Five ATRs were inducted by Indian operators in 2023, and around 75 in the last 10 years.

Q Will 2024 see the highest addition of ATR planes in India? We hear that IndiGo will induct 6-7 planes and Fly91 intends to take six planes in 2024.

I can’t tell you specifically how this year will unfold, but what I can say is that we see a lot of potential in India, from direct orders to aircraft orders placed by lessors. We are targeting 10-15 aircraft deliveries per year on average within the next five years

Q What’s the outlook for ATRs in the Indian market, compared to other countries in Asia-Pacific?

ATR aircraft have played, and will continue playing a vital access to air travel across India. The accessibility to challenging airfield is also key in the success of ATR in India. Currently, ATRs are the only modern aircraft capable of flying to short-runway airports such as Kullu, Shimla or Agatti in Lakshadweep. Their blend of outstanding economics, passenger comfort, reliability and sustainability remains unrivalled. Most of the interest we currently see is in ATR-72-600 version. The ATR-42 is also a great platform, which Alliance Air is using to serve challenging terrains in the Himalayas. We forecast a market requirement of 300 new passenger turboprops over the next two decades to serve India’s aviation development.

Q ATR operators are facing supply chain challenges and shortage of spare parts. How is ATR supporting its customers?

We are in constant discussions with our suppliers to manage priorities. We also increased our investments in stock to have parts ready even in a scenario where lead times are growing. In addition, we dismantled three aircraft to reuse the components, qualified alternative suppliers mainly for urgent simple parts. All in all, we expect 2024 to remain challenging, but we also expect to progressively emerge out of this supply chain crisis, probably more towards the end of the year.

Q What is your outlook on pilot requirements and how is ATR supporting customers in India in this regard?