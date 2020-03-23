WEF invites India to join its Covid Action Platform

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has invited India to join its COVID Action Platform (CAP) launched earlier this month, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We are in the process of reaching out to various government authorities to invite them to join CAP, which will allow them to collaborate with more than 400 global institutions through this platform, consisting of businesses, governments, international organisations and citizen bodies to fight coronavirus. All stakeholders must urgently come together to minimise its impact on public health and limit its potential for further disruption to lives and economies around the world,” Purushottam Kaushik, Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution India (C4IR), The World Economic Forum India Liaison Office, told BusinessLine.

Priority areas

Kaushik, an industry veteran with 26 years of IT and telecom experience across Lucent, Nortel, Cisco, McKinsey and Larsen & Toubro which joined the WEF this month to head the C4IR, said the COVID Action Platform is working to address the crisis with three main priority areas: Galvanise the global business community for collective action by providing a platform to CEOs, CXOs, Chairpersons and corporate Covid response leads to discuss global, industry and region-specific impact, improve coordination and pursue opportunities for collective action; access trusted information/analysis and engage in digital peer-to-peer interaction in real time.

Second priority area is to protect people’s livelihoods, facilitate business continuity and prepare for the future of work by developing and sharing tools/best practices to assess risk, maintain operations and protect employees with trusted information to protect them from rumours and misinformation. Third, is to mobilise cooperation and business support by strengthening supply chains to ensure that strategic commodities and equipment are available and accessible, harness big data and AI to mitigate impact and improve decision making and provide support mechanisms for business donations and contributions to public health response and development of available vaccines, treatments and cures.

Critical information on Covid

“CAP in collaboration with WHO has hosted weekly calls with industry partners from most impacted sectors like Aviation, Travel & Tourism, Energy & Materials, Supply Chain, Transport since January, to share critical information on managing Covid-19. It is bringing together experts from the aerospace and health sectors to examine how drones can be used as a tool for aerial spraying of disinfectant, drone delivery of diagnostic tests and ensuring connectivity for isolated communities, led by Medicine From the Sky platform. Value in Media project is helping media partners navigate the impact of drastic new shortfall risks in media revenue prompted by the postponement or cancellation of global events. Additionally, the pressure on advertising revenue and consumer spending among other threats and opportunities are being explored” said Kaushik.