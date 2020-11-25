West Bengal, Kerala to go for ‘Option 1’ to meet GST compensation shortfall

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Finally, West Bengal and Kerala agreed to join 23 States and 3 Union Territories with the legislature to go for ‘Option 1’ for meeting GST compensation cess shortfall. Now only, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh have to take a call.
The States and Union Territories that choose Option 1 are getting the amount of shortfall arising out of GST implementation through a special borrowing window put in place by the Central government. The window has been operationalised since October 23. The Centre has already borrowed an amount of ₹24,000 crore on behalf of the States in four instalments and passed it on to the States and Union Territories that chose Option 1. Now, Kerala and West Bengal will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowings.
Under the terms of Option 1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, the States are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2 per cent additional borrowings permitted by the Centre, under Atmnirbhar Abhiyaan on May 17. This is over and above the Special Window of Rs.1.1 lakh crore.
On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from Kerala and West Bengal, the Centre has granted additional borrowing permission of ₹4,522 crore to Kerala (0.5 per cent of Kerala’s GSDP) and ₹6,787 crore to West Bengal (0.5 per cent of West Bengal’s GSDP).
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
A compact portfolio of mainly large-cap stocks has worked for the fund
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...