What is the petrol, diesel tax structure in your state?

States and Union Territories in the country have different tax structures on petrol and diesel.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, gave details of state-wise actual rates of VAT (value-added tax) and sales tax on petrol and diesel.

Search this table to find out more on tax structure.

He said that prices of petrol and diesel have been made market-determined by the Government with effect from June 26, 2010 and October 19, 2014, respectively. Since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) take appropriate decision on pricing of petrol and diesel

in line with international product prices and other market conditions.

He told the Rajya Sabha that the Central government levies Central Excise duty on petrol and diesel.