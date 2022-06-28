White Goods PLI Round 2: Govt approves 15 applicants with investments of Rs 1,368 crore

A total of 15 applicants, including Adani Copper Tubes, LG Electronics, Mitshubishi Electric India, Wipro Enterprises and Crompton Greaves, with a committed investment of Rs 1,368 crore, have been selected in the second round of the PLI scheme in White Goods.

“After evaluation of the 19 applications received in the second round, 15 applicants have been chosen. These include six for manufacturing AC components with committed investments of Rs 908 crore, and nine for LED Lights components with committed investments of Rs 460 crore,” according to an official release issued by the DPIIT.

Four applicants that have not yet received approval are being referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for its recommendations.

The 15 selected companies will have total production worth Rs 23,960 crore over five years and will generate additional direct employment of 4,300 persons, according to the stated estimates.

In the first round, a total of 46 applicants with committed investment of Rs 5,264 crore were selected.

Combining both rounds, a total of 61 applicants have been approved, who are expected to bring investments to the tune of Rs 6,632 crore and generate about 46,707 direct employment opportunities in the component manufacturing ecosystem of ACs and LED Lights, the release noted.

The scheme for the production of components of ACs and LED Lights is expected to generate about Rs 1,21,049 crore over five years.

Adani Copper Tubes, LGElectornics India, Starion India, Kaynes Technology, Mitsubishi Electric India and Swaminathan Enterprises have received approval in the second round for manufacture of AC components.

These companies will manufacture copper tubing, compressors, control assemblies and heat exchangers, among other components.

Jindal Polyfilms, Sahasra Semiconductors, Konark Fixtures, Wipro Enterprises, Lumens Aircon, SVN Opto Electronics, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Elin Electronics and Esko Casting have received approval for the manufacture of LED Light components.

They will manufacture components such as LED chip packaging, LED drivers, LED engines and LED Light Management Systems.

The PLI Scheme on white goods is designed to create a complete component ecosystem for the Air Conditioners and LED Lights Industry and make India an integral part of global supply chains, the statement said.

The scheme extends incentive of 6 per cent to 4 per cent on reducing basis on incremental sales for a period of five years subsequent to the base year, and one year of gestation period. Domestic Value Addition is expected to grow from the current 15-20 per cent to 75-80 per cent.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED lights) on April 7, 2021, to be implemented from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.