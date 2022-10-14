Producers’ inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 10.7 per cent in September as against 12.41 per cent in August. This is the fourth successive month of fall, and the current reading is the lowest in 18 months, but still holding double-digit for the 18th consecutive month.

The WPI-based inflation is contrary to Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation, which surged to 7.41 per cent in September. As RBI mainly looks at retail inflation to frame monetary policy., there is a strong possibility the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will go for at least two more policy rate hikes during the current financial year.

“Inflation in September, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals & chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” Department of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a release.

Related Stories Retail inflation surges to 7.4%, industrial production contracts to 0.8% Experts say at least two more rate hikes are expected this fiscal. READ NOW

Data released by DPIIT shows food inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased to 8.08 per cent in September from 9.93 per cent in August. However, inflation in vegetables rose to 39.66 per cent during the month, as against 22.29 per cent in August. In the fuel and power basket, inflation was lower at 32.61 per cent in September, against 33.67 per cent in August. In manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 6.34 per cent and (-) 16.55 per cent, respectively.

Commenting on the WPI number, Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist with CARE, said that the moderation in inflation number has been led by easing commodity prices of basic metals, chemical products, textiles and manufactured food products. “We expect WPI inflation to ease to a single-digit number from October aided by a fall in global commodity prices and a favourable base. The impact of easing inflation at the wholesale level could be reflected at the retail level with some lag as the pass-through to the consumer prices is still incomplete,” she said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit