Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman is blaming Ola & Uber for falling car sales

Annapurani V | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

When car and utility vehicle sales dropped to their lowest in 18 years in August 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed the fall on the rising popularity of ride-hailing services among millennials. While it may be unfair to blame Ola and Uber for the slide in sales, it is true that millennials are increasingly opting for shared mobility and that trend is set to gather pace

 

