Will high auction prices of limestone affect margins of cement makers?

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
BL Research Bureau
Limestone auctions by the Centre have witnessed winning bids as high as ₹735 a tonne, going by latest data available with the Ministry of Mines. In 2015, the Centre amended the mining laws, through the MMDR Amendment Act 2015, wherein it was stated that instead of renewing the mining concessions post expiry, they are to be granted only through competitive bidding by auction. The process of bidding was resorted to adding significant premiums to the State’s kitty- on the royalty currently earned - and to ensure minimum disruption in mineral availability.
The data on the Ministry of Mines website reveals that, of the 18 limestone mines auctioned so far, final prices offered ranged from 1.1 to 25 times of the reserve prices set.
Read also: Aggressive limestone bids may cap cement cos profit
Companies like, Ultratech cement had reportedly bid for as high as ₹685 and ₹735 a tonne, thereby bagging two mines- one each in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The mines have limestone reserves of 61.96 and 124 MT respectively, as per the data on Ministry of Mines website.
In comparison with the auction price, companies currently pay a maximum royalty of ₹82/tonne to the States, for mines allotted to them before the enactment of the new law. For cement manufacturers, raw material, energy and freight comprise 70-80 per cent of their total costs. Increase in any one element can significantly eat up their profit margins. Limestone to Cement ratio is approximately at 1.5:1, meaning 1.5 tonne of limestone goes in the production of 1 tonne of cement.
At a time when cement manufacturers have seen the highest EBITDA per tonne in a decade (in the latest June quarter), will this increase in raw material price act as a bummer?
Analysts estimate that the effect of inflated prices in limestone bidding will only reflect in the long term. This is because remaining lease period for the limestone reserves allotted (under the old regime) to cement manufacturers on a royalty basis is very long.
This is also reflected in the fact that, over the last three years, since the amendment to MMDR Act, only 2.7 billion tonnes have been auctioned. This is only 1 per cent of the 230 billion tonne limestone reserves in the country.
Secondly, the consolidation in the industry has had a multitude of benefits for cement manufacturers, in the form of synergies in logistics and procurement and better pricing power. That apart it also provided the cement companies with access to vast limestone reserves, which were allotted to the company that was acquired.
For example, giants like Ultratech are hence likely to be immune to this price rise, in the near term, as they are sitting on huge reserves of limestones. Through its recent acquisition of Binani Cements, Ultratech had bagged additional limestone reserves with a combined reserve life of 35-40 years, with no other royalty being paid.
Though the exact quantum of reserves are not known, the company had in its annual report stated that the acquisition of Binani Cements, also provides abundant additional limestone reserves sufficient to cater to even additional capacities at lower prices compared to auctioned prices.
Binod Modi, the Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, said that the players could eventually pass on the increase in the cost of limestone through price rise in the future, given the dominance of few players, thereby securing their margins.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...