The Government on Monday announced withdrawal of windfall gain tax on domestically produced crude and export bound petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

“Notification Numbers 29/2024 and 30/2024 dated December 2, 2024 issued with immediate effect for withdrawal of windfall tax i.e., special additional excise duty (SAED) levied on production of crude and export of ATF, SAED and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on export of petrol and diesel,” a Finance Ministry official said while adding that notification laid in the Parliament.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes last July, joining several nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duty of ₹6 per litre ($12/bbl) was levied on petrol and ATF, and ₹13 a litre ($26/bbl) on diesel. A ₹23,250 per tonne ($40/bbl) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

The tax rates were reviewed every fortnight based on the average oil prices in the previous two weeks. The domestic producers of petroleum crude, like ONGC, sell their crude at international parity price. As international crude prices rose sharply, these producers made super-normal profits. The prices of diesel, petrol, and ATF rose even more sharply, which led to extraordinary cracking margins (difference between the product price and the crude price) on exports of these products. The cess/duties were imposed in this background. As detailed above, these are being reviewed periodically, considering all relevant factors, including international prices.

The government levies a tax on windfall profits from oil producers on any price above a threshold of $75 per barrel. According to the Finance Ministry, the data for Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude oil production is not maintained separately.