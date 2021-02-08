With EPFO’s new facility, Principal Employers can view EPF compliance of contractors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new electronic facility for Principal Employers which makes it easier for them to view EPF compliances of their contractors.
EPFO made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Monday.
Also read: Unfair tax on savings
“EPFO launches electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS to view EPF compliances of their contractors,” it tweeted.
A principal employer is the one who employees labour through a contractor.
The new online facility will be available on the website of EPFO for the Principal Employers (PE) to upload work orders/ outsourced job contracts/ contract workers-related information. This is done to help with EPF compliance of their contractors and enhance the coverage to extend provident fund benefits to eligible employees.
“EPFO registered employer engaging employees through contractor(s) can add the details of contractor(s) & contract employees at EPFO’s Unified Portal.”
PEs that are not registered with EPFO can register on the Unified Portal to receive login/password to add details of their contractor(s) and contract employees.
Also read: Taxing EPF contribution: New taxation rule to affect 0.27% subscribers
Once an employer adds the contractor(s) details, employee-wise remittances made by the contractor(s) through the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR), can be viewed.
“PE can now ensure that their contractor(s) enroll all contract workers and remit EPF contributions through ECR,” EPFO said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...