With EPFO’s new facility, Principal Employers can view EPF compliance of contractors

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new electronic facility for Principal Employers which makes it easier for them to view EPF compliances of their contractors.

EPFO made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Monday.

“EPFO launches electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS to view EPF compliances of their contractors,” it tweeted.

A principal employer is the one who employees labour through a contractor.

The new online facility will be available on the website of EPFO for the Principal Employers (PE) to upload work orders/ outsourced job contracts/ contract workers-related information. This is done to help with EPF compliance of their contractors and enhance the coverage to extend provident fund benefits to eligible employees.

“EPFO registered employer engaging employees through contractor(s) can add the details of contractor(s) & contract employees at EPFO’s Unified Portal.”

PEs that are not registered with EPFO can register on the Unified Portal to receive login/password to add details of their contractor(s) and contract employees.

Once an employer adds the contractor(s) details, employee-wise remittances made by the contractor(s) through the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR), can be viewed.

“PE can now ensure that their contractor(s) enroll all contract workers and remit EPF contributions through ECR,” EPFO said.