With the distinct preference for electric vehicles (EVs) purchase, the October sales has crossed over one-lakh, making a shift in the consumer behaviour in its penetration.

A shift in the purchasing pattern to an electric vehicle being the ‘only car’ has increased to nearly 70 per cent from 25 per cent . Earlier, electric vehicles were preferred to be used as secondary cars.

According to the data available on the Vahan website that records vehicle registrations across the country, in November 73,560 vehicles have been registered. Between 2018 and November 2022, about 17,68,050 electric vehicles have been registered in India.

“People who are using Nexon EV as the primary car is now at 65 per cent to 70 per cent,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd while speaking at the earning discussion call for the September quarter.

Tata Motors which recently launched the most affordable Tiago EV at an introductory price of ₹8.49 lakh is witnessing an uptick in demand from the North Eastern states.

“On Tiago EV, we have only a regional kind of a mix which is very strong in Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, NCR, Rajasthan, and Telangana. But some of the states in the East have started showing interest in EVs,” said Shailesh Chandra.

For the company, electric vehicles posted its highest-ever quarterly sales at 12,000+, with a market share of 87 per cent.

Other automobile makers, including luxury car makers have pointed out the shift in consumer behavior to using electric vehicles to operate majorly within city limits.

“There is a positive momentum in terms of consumers and most of them we speak use the car within the city. We have launched five electric cars last year in July and most are presold before they arrive in India,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi’s India head had said to businessline earlier.

