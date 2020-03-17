With record overseas borrowings, rupee fall could hurt India Inc

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The Indian rupee has declined about 4% against the dollar in the last month and it couldn’t come at a much worse time for the companies faced with a record amount of offshore debt due next quarter.
The spread of the coronavirus has caused historic declines in asset prices globally, with investors increasingly bracing for a global recession and a jump in corporate defaults. Indian borrowers had been loading up on foreign currency-denominated debt amid a squeeze in rupee credit markets, and have to repay $7.5 billion of overseas bonds and loans in the April-June period, the most ever in a quarter.
With only limited currency hedges, a weakening rupee means that the burden of such redemptions will increase at a time when a drop in global demand is hurting corporate cash flows and investors are shunning risk. Indian firms have hedged only about 30-40% of their outstanding offshore debt, according to risk advisory firm QuantArt Market Solutions.
The Reserve Bank of India had eased hedging requirements for foreign-currency borrowings by local firms in late 2018, giving India Inc. leeway to go on a record offshore debt binge.
Indian companies are in a tight spot as a lot of debt repayments are due this year, according to Srinivas Puni, a director with QuantArt. The stability of the rupee over the past three quarters had created some complacency in hedging foreign-currency payables.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...