With the release of ₹87,000 crore, entire GST compensation dues till May 31 paid to States, says Centre

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that the Centre has released around ₹87,000 crore to States as Goods & Services Tax (GST) compensation. With this, entire dues till Tuesday have been paid, it claimed.

“This decision was taken to assist the States in managing their resources and ensuring that their programmes especially the expenditure on capital is carried out successfully during the financial year,” Finance Ministry said in a statement. Further, it said this decision has been taken despite the fact that only about ₹25,000 crore is available in the GST Compensation Fund. “The balance is being released by the Centre from its own resources pending collection of Cess,” the ministry said.

Now, only June payment is dueand it would be the last one as compensation payment period is going to end on June 30, as prescribed under law. However, next meeting of GST Council may consider alternative to this as States are pressing for extending the compensation beyond June.

Assured compensation

With the introduction of GST, States were assured for compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for five years. For providing compensation to States, Cess is being levied on certain goods and the amount of Cess collected is being credited to Compensation Fund. Compensation to States is being paid out of the Compensation Fund w.e.f. July 1, 2017.

Bi-monthly GST compensation to States for 2017-18, 2018-19 was released on time out of the Compensation Fund. As the States’ protected revenue has been growing at 14 per cent compounded growth whereas the Cess collection did not increase in the same proportion, Covid-19 further increased the gap between protected revenue and the actual revenue receipt including reduction in cess collection.

In order to meet the resource gap of the States due to short release of compensation, the Centre has borrowed and released ₹1.1-lakh crore in 2020-21 and ₹1.59-lakh crore in 2021-22 as back-to-back loan to meet a part of the shortfall in cess collection. Now, cess collection would continue for some more time, but amount collected would be used for payment of principal and interest.