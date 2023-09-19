As the Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced on Tuesday in a special Parliament session, the proceedings of the historic day was not just attended by Parliamentarians, but also by a group of women achievers who were the special invitees.

The Bill, which has been introduced in the ongoing special session, seeks to reserve one-third seats in Parliament and assemblies of States and Union Territories.

The special invitees comprised a group of accomplished women from various fields. Actor Kangana Ranaut; fashion designer Rina Dhaka; and actor Esha Gupta were among the special invitees. Sportspersons and Arjuna awardees Neha Rathi, Geetika Jakhar, and Alka Tomar were also among the women achievers who were invited to witness the proceedings.

Other eminent women who attended the session included Padam Shri vocalist Sumitra Guha; veteran Bharatanatyam exponent Nandini Ramani; Padam Shri Odissi dance performer Ranjana Gauhar; Padamshri Kathak dancers Nalini and Kamalini; and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary.

Speaking to reporters, Ranaut termed it as a “historic day for the nation and the women of the nation”. She also said that the first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to “women empowerment”, and stressed that women are now playing more active roles in various fields.

A gamechanger

“This is a gamechanger and a very progressive thought. This is a big step for the country,” added Gupta. Dhaka thanked Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, for inviting women achievers to Parliament to witness the introduction of the Bill. “It is a big victory for the women of the country. There has been marginal representation of women, even though women form an equal part of the country and society...women and men should get the opportunity to play an equal role here also,” she added. Meanwhile, Rathi added that this will encourage more women to enter politics.

In a statement, Thakur said: “A revolutionary step has been taken today. Prime Minister Modi has brought this Bill, and we will ensure it is passed in Parliament. This is the extension of various steps taken by the Government towards women empowerment during the Amrit Kal.