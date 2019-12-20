Economy

Working to decriminalise offences under Companies Act: PM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

India is among the top 10 nations which have in last three years made the maximum improvement in ease of doing business ranking

Hard selling his administration’s pro-business approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is working to decriminalise provision of Companies Act to make it easier to do business in the country.

Speaking at an Assocham event, he said the recent cut in corporate tax had brought rates to an all-time low for businesses.

He, however, said labour force should also be taken care of.

Modi said the time taken to register companies had been cut to few hours from months, and better infrastructure has enabled the cut in turnaround time at airports and ports.

Dynamic changes have been made in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the suggestion of trade and industry, he said adding India is among the top 10 nations which have in last three years made the maximum improvement in ease of doing business ranking.

From 142 rank, India has climbed to 63rd position in three years, he said.

Read also: Don’t read much into India’s march in the ease of doing business rankings

Modi said many provisions of the Companies Act had been decriminalised and work is on to bring in more provisions.

Published on December 20, 2019
company law
economy (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cardamom auctions records highest arrivals in the current fiscal