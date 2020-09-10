Working towards 5 crore PNG connections in country: Pradhan

Samsung Galaxy M51 is for unstoppable users
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
The Centre is working on a plan to significantly boost the footprint of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in the country.
“India is moving towards becoming a gas-based economy. There are at present 62.5 lakh PNG connections in the country and we are targeting to have 5 crore connections. Work has already begun to achieve this target,” said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.
He was speaking at a ceremony to dedicate 56 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to the nation. “The number of CNG stations has gone up from 947 to over 2300 in the last six years. This will be increased to 10,000 in the coming 4-5 years,” he said.
Pradhan also said that there are plans to open 100 Liquified Natural Gas pumps. These will be situated near mining blocks, and along the Golden Quadrilateral, East-West Corridor and North-South corridor. Their purpose is to facilitate cheaper long distance transport.
The CNG stations dedicated to the nation on Thursday are spread across the 13 States of Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, and also the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Pradhan said at present more than 400 districts of the country are being covered by the City Gas distribution (CGD) network.
“The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is also preparing to come out with 11th round of CGD bidding round, after which 50-100 additional districts will get the clean fuel,” he said.
Om Compressed Bio-gas (CBG), Pradhan said it has been included in the priority sector by the Reserve Bank of India. This will help entrepreneurs get cheaper and easier access to loans. He also urged those setting up CGD networks to develop CBG projects in their vicinity to get access to the fuel.
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Among other things, investors can avoid registering multiple bank mandates
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...