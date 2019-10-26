World Bank to continue with $ 6 bn annual lending support to India

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday said the multi-lateral funding agency will continue with $ 6 billion lending target for India. As many as 97 projects are being currently executed with loan assistance from the World Bank.

“World Bank right now has 97 projects with $ 24 billion committed. So, we expect the programme to continue and to reflect the projects and reforms that were going on in India. Maybe 5-6 billion dollars (USD) per year,” he told media in an interaction.

The visiting head of the World Bank earlier in the day met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On his meeting with the Prime Minister, Malpass said he had a discussion on a range of topics, including infrastructure finance, strengthening of financial sector, regional connectivity and civil services reforms. “We also spoke about water and skilling. I appreciate the prime minister’s vision on these topics,” he said.