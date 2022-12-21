Worldline ePayments India (WEIPL), a leader in digital payments, has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) to act as a payment aggregator (PA).

A communication to this effect was received by WEIPL from the RBI on December 20.

Digital payment ecosystem

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Worldline India said, “The in-principle authorisation from RBI is a testimony to our commitment towards building a digital payment ecosystem in India. We’ve been in the Indian market for more than two decades and have built a leadership position. We work with merchants from various segments such as e-Commerce, BFSI, retail, utilities, education, travel and hospitality for digital payments.”

RBI has been proactive in introducing regulations and frameworks to help the entire digital ecosystem. These initiatives enhance trust among end-users to further increase the adoption of digital payments, Narasimhan added.

Worldline ePayments India is uniquely positioned to offer a one-stop shop for all payment needs offering in-store, online, and omnichannel payments to its customers.