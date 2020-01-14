Economy

WPI inflation surges to 2.59 per cent in December

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

The high prices of onions and potatoes pushed inflation

Vegetable prices surged by 69 per cent in the month

Wholesale price based inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, as against 0.58 per cent in November due to an increase in prices of food items like onion and potato.

The annual inflation, based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 3.46 per cent during the same month a year ago (December 2018).

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 13.12 per cent during December as against 11 per cent a month earlier, while for non-food articles it rose nearly four-fold to 7.72 per cent from 1.93 per cent in November, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Among food articles, vegetable prices surged by 69.69 per cent mainly on account of onion, which witnessed 455.83 per cent jump in prices, followed by potato at 44.97 per cent.

The consumer price index based retail inflation, as per data released on Monday, spiked to over a 5-year high of 7.35 per cent in December due to costlier food products.

