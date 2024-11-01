To deal with the problem of rejection of agriculture export consignments due to stringent quality norms of some countries, India has proposed that the WTO should launch work programmes on recognition and harmonisation of regional conditions, improving members’ understanding on areas of low pest or disease prevalence and creating a common understanding in relation to areas of low disease prevalence.

India’s proposal was discussed at the sixth review of the operation and implementation of the agreement on the application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures last week where it was accepted by some members while others raised questions and concerns.

“Members expressed support for the exchange of information on regional conditions through a possible workshop. However, some countries raised caution against establishing a work programme on the reasons for not recognising regional conditions that could infringe on members’ right to set their appropriate level of protection concerns the application of food safety and animal and plant health regulations,” according to a draft report issued by the WTO Committee on SPS.

Indian exporters have been facing challenges including meeting the MRL (maximum residue limit) for certain chemicals used in pesticides for items such as basmati rice in developed countries. It has also been difficult to meet SPS standards for exporting various fruits and vegetables.

The WTO’s SPS agreement sets out the basic rules on food safety and animal and plant health standards that governments are required to follow. While it recognises the right of members to adopt SPS measures when scientifically justified, it is also intended to ensure that such measures are not applied in a manner which constitutes arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination between members (where the same conditions prevail) or a disguised restriction to international trade. The agreement is reviewed at the WTO every four years.

On the proposal on recognition and harmonisation of regional conditions, India had suggested a work programme which identifies the reasons for non-recognition of regional conditions, including disease or pest status recognised by relevant international organisations and non-recognition of effective eradication programmes of exporting countries even though endorsed by relevant international organisations.

“The work programme should provide guidelines and parameters to enable harmonisation of regions like zones and compartments in line with the regions already established by members,” the proposal noted.

Regarding the establishment and recognition of areas of low pest or disease prevalence, the SPS committee should conduct workshops to improve the understanding of members on areas of low pest or disease prevalence, with emphasis on building trust among the importing members on the safety of products originating from such areas, it added.