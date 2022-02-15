WTO TRIPS council meets on Feb 22 to discuss IP waiver, flexibilities to address pandemic issues

×

WTO, WHO, WIPO workshop on Feb 28 to help countries strengthen capacities

The WTO, WHO and WIPO will get experts together to discuss data related to clinical trials, technological developments, IPRs and manufacturing and access to technologies, in a virtual workshop on February 28, to help policymakers in member countries strengthen their capacities to address pandemic related issues, according to WTO.

Prior to that, on February 22, the issue of a temporary waiver of certain provisions of the Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) agreement, proposed by India and South Africa, is scheduled to be discussed at the TRIPS Council meeting, but not much headway have been made to arrive at a decision, a source told BusinessLine.

Elaborating on the workshop, the WTO statement pointed out that it aimed to raise understanding of the characteristics, potential uses and limitations of particular information sources related to Covid-19. Experts will also look at vaccination, diagnostics, treatment rates and cross-border flows of technology.

IP challenge

“This series of workshops being conducted jointly by WTO, WHO and WIPO is welcome as it attempts to bridge the information gap that poorer countries suffer from. At the same time more needs to be done on the ground and WTO members should expedite a decision on TRIPS waiver,” the source said.

India and South Africa, in a paper submitted on October 2 2020 at the WTO, had proposed that certain IP obligations under the TRIPS Agreement should be suspended temporarily during the pandemic period to ensure adequate availability of cheap medicines, vaccines and other related products. An agreement on the matter still remains elusive as many developed nations, including the EU, are yet to give their consent.

The EU has submitted an alternative proposal suggesting that the IP challenge to freer flow of pharmaceutical products could be met by making it easier to use the flexibilities with the TRIPS agreement. The flexibilities allow use of compulsory licences for manufacture of patented products during a health emergency.