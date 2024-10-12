The window for youth registration under the much talked about PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) opened on Saturday. As many as 193 companies had already posted 90,849 internship opportunities in the portal as of October 11, sources in MCA said.

Presently, internship opportunities are available in 737 districts, spread over 37 States and Union Territories. The top five States in terms of number of internship opportunities posted are Maharashtra (10242); Tamil Nadu (9827); Gujarat (9311); Karnataka (8326) and Uttar Pradesh (7156), they added.

Some of the top corporates who have offered internship opportunities to youth include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro , Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Max Life Insurance, Muthoot Finance and Jubilant Foodworks.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) is administering the PMIS, which has been rolled out to ensure the skilling of youth (aged 21-24) to enhance their employability.

Top 500 corporates by CSR spend (average of last three financial years have been allowed to participate in the scheme and offer internship opportunities to youth.

MCA is implementing a pilot project and aiming to provide internships to 1.25 lakh candidates by December 2. The scheme aims to offer 1 crore internships over five years.

Strong response

The strong response to the scheme from corporates can be gauged from the fact that the number of internship opportunities posted in the portal has surged from about 16,000 as of October 7 to 90,849 as of October 11.

Under the PMIS, there will be an allowance of ₹5000 per month and ₹6000 as a one-time grant. Candidates can register themselves on the portal through pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The portal —managed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG)—was opened on October 3 for companies to post the internship opportunities.

MCA has recently stipulated that internship aspirants looking to avail benefits of PM Internship Scheme need to possess Aadhar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication. The 24 sectors where internship opportunities are available include oil, gas & energy sector, travel &hospitality, automotives, banking and financial services etc.

The Government has set aside ₹800 crore for the pilot scheme, which aims to provide 1,25,000 internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 in FY’25.

PMIS was announced in this year’s budget as part of government efforts to give a push to job creation and skilling among youth of the country.

Corporates can between October 3-12 submit available positions on the internship portal. From October 12 to October 25, candidates can apply on the portal. Candidates shortlist will be prepared on October 26 using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Companies will between October 27-November 7 review and select candidates. The candidates can then between November 8-15 accept or reject the internship offers.