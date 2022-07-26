Apexon to strengthen headcount by 1000 employees, expand solution offerings

Apexon, a digital engineering firm plans to hire close to 1,000 engineers across India in the next three-four quarters.

It will focus its hiring efforts across horizontal as well as vertical expertise. The new hires will join the teams at existing delivery centers including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

The entity is expanding its MedTech and Healthcare solution offering. In addition, it also plans to strengthen its offering in the financial services industry. They plan to leverage their expertise in digital and analytics to deliver a modern digital experience in retail and commercial banking, lending, mortgage, payments, and more.

Human-centered approach

Apexon promises to deliver a human-centered approach to tech, enabling the latest in digital medicine and care for leading hospitals, device makers, and life science innovators and their end users.

Sriniketh Chakravarthi, CEO, Apexon, told BusinessLine, “We want to harness the talent out of India to serve our global clientele across all the sectors. Both campus and lateral hiring will be done going forward.” Deepening investments in India will help achieve the goals because of the phenomenal digital skills available in the country, combined with the centers of excellence Apexon has already established, he added.

Expansion plans

The expansion plans come after the merger of two digital engineering firms Apexon and Infostretch Corporation. The two firms recently completed the merger of their complementary digital engineering businesses. The combined organisation, headed by Chakravarthi, has 19 offices and close to 6,000 employees across the globe. They will operate under the “Apexon” brand name beginning in late July 2022.

“Apexon is committed to meeting the growing demand for digital services and we have ambitious growth plans. By aligning two innovative, agile organisations, we are now uniquely positioned to move faster than anyone else in this space,” Chakravarthi added.

The firm will embark on a major recruitment drive in India that will enable it to accelerate growth in high-growth sectors and expand its client base globally, said the company.

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specialising in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences.