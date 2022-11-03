The Army has recieved ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)’ of the new design and camouflage pattern of its uniform which would help the force to prevent its misuse and unauthorised sale. Besides that gender specific modifications have been made for women’s combat uniform as their number is expected to go up in due course of time.

The entire Army personnel are expected to switch over to the new uniform unveiled on Army Day on January 15, this year in next three years. The improved uniform which has a contemporary look and functional design besides its more body friendly, was introduced also to get rid of different pattern and shade uniform Army personnel have been wearing.

Gender specific modifications

“The process for registration of the new camouflage pattern and design of improved combat uniform to establish ownership of Indian Army has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata,” the Defence Ministry stated. The registration has been published in the official journal of the patent office vide Issue No on No 42/2022 dated 21 October 2022, the Ministry pointed out. “The fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. The uniform’s uniqueness is evident with the inclusion of gender specific modifications for women’s combat uniform,” stated the ministry.

The exclusive IPR of the design and camouflage pattern now rests solely with the Army, and therefore manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions, the Ministry cautioned. The Army made it clear that it can enforce exclusive rights to the design and can file infringement suits by way of a civil action before a competent court of law. Remedies against infringements include interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages, it informed.

Procurement through CSD

As part of the process of introduction of the new pattern uniform, a total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through canteen stores department (CSD) and delivered to 15 CSD depots (Delhi, Leh, BD Bari, Srinagar, Udhampur, Andaman & Nicobar, Jabalpur, Masimpur, Narangi, Dimapur, Bagdogra, Lucknow, Ambala, Mumbai and Khadki).

Workshops to train civil and military tailors, the MoD stressed, in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design are being organised in co-ordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Delhi. Bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh sets for issuing to Junior Commissioned Officers and OR as part of individual kit (Life Cycle Concept with life of 15 months) is in progress and is likely to commence from August 2023.