CESC registers 4% drop in net at ₹259 cr in Q4

Shobha Roy | Kolkata, May 13 | Updated on: May 13, 2022

The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) registered a four per cent drop in standalone net profit at ₹259 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against ₹270 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined by nearly five per cent at ₹1,610 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹1,688 crore same period last year.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹78.30, down by 1.88 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

Published on May 13, 2022
