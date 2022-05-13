CESC registers 4% drop in net at ₹259 cr in Q4

The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) registered a four per cent drop in standalone net profit at ₹259 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against ₹270 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations declined by nearly five per cent at ₹1,610 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹1,688 crore same period last year.
The company’s scrip closed at ₹78.30, down by 1.88 per cent on the BSE on Friday.
May 13, 2022
